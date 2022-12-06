RRR bags another honour, SS Rajamouli's team is elated as film wins Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is continuing its streak of winning international awards. The film has now won the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA). Taking to Twitter, the HCA wrote on Monday night, "The cast and crew of #RRR will be the recipient of this year’s HCA Spotlight Award. #HCAFilmAwards #RRRMovie." The cast and crew of RRR will be presented with the trophy at the 6th HCA Film Awards, being held in Los Angeles on February 24, 2023. Actor Angela Bassett and director Rian Johnson will also be honoured on the same night. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle)

Reacting to the news, the official Twitter account of RRR wrote, "We RRR elated... (star eyes emoji). The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie!" Reacting to the post, Vindu Dara Singh commented, "Well deserved." A fan said, "Remarkable achievement!! Congratulations."

Earlier this week, the film won Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. SS Rajamouli has also bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. The winners were announced by the NYFCC on its social media platforms on December 2.

RRR's Twitter handle also shared the news, "@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are... Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie." Actor Jr NTR congratulated Rajamouli on Twitter and said the filmmaker's win at the NYFCC marks the beginning of his "journey to worldwide glory". "It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along," he added.

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Released theatrically in March, RRR earned over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20. Last month, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he is expanding the RRR franchise. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said at an event in Chicago, "My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story."

