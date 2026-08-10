'Even IMAX couldn't hold what was in front of us’: SS Rajamouli shares rare glimpse into filming Varanasi in Africa

To call SS Rajamouli ‘secretive’ about his work would be less than the bare minimum. The filmmaker is known to keep his cards close to his chest and closely guard his films' plot and other details before release. Varanasi, his upcoming film, has international spotlight on it courtesy RRR's global success. Yet, Rajamouli has remained silent on it.

SS Rajamouli spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (AP)

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But on Sunday, as the film's lead Mahesh Babu celebrated his 51st birthday, the filmmaker broke that silence, somewhat. He shared a glimpse into the actor's look from the film and also a small window into how the film was shot on location in Masai Mara, one of the world's biggest wildlife reserves in Africa.

Rajamouli on Mahesh Babu's Rudhra

On Sunday, Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Varanasi's official handles shared two pictures of Mahesh Babu on social media. “Fierce isn’t his only shade,” wrote Rajamouli, while sharing the pictures.

The newly released images feature Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and casual outdoor gear. One of the visuals places Rudhra amid the African wilderness, with zebras and giraffes visible in the background. Another shows the actor relaxing on a bamboo platform surrounded by dense greenery.

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{{^usCountry}} “Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That's what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce; very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath,” Rajamouli revealed. Rajamouli on filming in Africa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That's what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce; very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath,” Rajamouli revealed. Rajamouli on filming in Africa {{/usCountry}}

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The images were captured during the film's Africa schedule, which included filming around Mount Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara. Director SS Rajamouli revealed the locations added a dimension that could not have been recreated on a set.

The filmmaker added, “These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us.”

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All about Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is being touted as a time-travelling adventure linked to the Ramayana. Mahesh Babu plays an adventurer named Rudhra who must travel across the world and time to get an artefact that may destroy the world if it falls into the wrong hands. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The film features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, a longtime collaborator of the filmmaker. One of the most expensive Indian films ever made, Varanasi will release in April 2027. Production has entered its final phase.