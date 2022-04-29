SS Rajamouli treats himself to swanky Volvo XC40 worth 44.5 lakh after RRR mints more than 1100 crore

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his film RRR, which was released last month. RRR which starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, broke several box office records since its release. Earlier this week, Rajamouli bought a luxurious Volvo XC40 and a photo of him receiving the car keys was shared online. Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics

Rajamouli has bought a red Volvo XC40. The swanky car, which he got home-delivered, costed him ₹44.50 lakh.

As per boxofficeindia.com, Rajamouli's RRR has minted over ₹1100 crore worldwide. RRR is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “RRR is not just high on star quotient but also scores big with an overwhelming story. The film keeps you hooked from the word go. No time is wasted in the beginning to build up the plot and it's only as the story unfolds, that we are familiarised with the backstories of characters. The movie's intermission block narrates a story in itself and is such a powerful visual. I quite like how Rajamouli, throughout the film, maintains the reference to fire and water whenever Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters are shown.”

Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning are currently the second and 10th highest-grossing Indian films. The first part which was released in 2015 minted ₹600.6 crore worldwide and its sequel which premiered in 2017 collected ₹1749 crore worldwide.

Rajamouli has won three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, five state Nandi Awards, the IIFA Award among several others. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2016 for his contributions towards the field of art.

