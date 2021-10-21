Step inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rishikesh luxury resort on banks of river Ganga, see pics and video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is vacationing in Rishikesh with her friend and has been sharing pictures from there. The Family Man 2 star, who has been in the news lately for her separation from Naga Chaitanya, has revealed she's staying at The Roseate Ganges, a luxury hotel on the banks of the river Ganges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures shared on her Instagram Stories, Samantha gave a glimpse of the infinity pool that comes with a view of the mountain, the monkeys, a huge spiderweb she noticed, and an old tree she spotted. She also geotagged the location. Her friend Shilpa Reddy also shared a picture to reveal that they stepped out for a trek.

The luxury resort, as per their official website, offers ‘nature walks by the river, treks, yoga on the white sand beach, meditation, the religious Arti by the Ganges, river rafting, a spiritual peregrination, as well as visits to organic farms, Sivananda Ashram, Rajaji National Wildlife Park and The Beatles Ashram.’

A look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's vacation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 17 villas present, a night at the resort could cost anything between ₹26,897 to ₹50,000, depending on the time of the year one visits. While the prices seem to be below ₹30,000 most times, on occasions like Diwali and New Year, the prices shoot up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what she hates being asked in interviews, calls such questions ‘extremely inhumane’

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor had stayed at the resort when she visited Rishikesh with her friends. A picture of her unwinding in the infinity was shared by the resort as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha's break in the mountains comes after her announcement of her split with Chaitanya. After being married for close to four years, Samantha and Chaitanya issued identical statements confirming that they were parting ways. Although the cause of their separation isn't revealed, Samantha had lashed out at rumours suggesting affairs, that she never wanted children and has had abortions.

The Telugu star is also set to return to work soon. She has recently signed two bilingual movies back-to-back. One is helmed by director duo Hari and Harish whereas the second is with debutant director Shantharuban. She also has director Gunasekar's period drama Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.