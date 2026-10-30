Sunainaa says it's disturbing to fight against online exploitation when women's safety is already a concern; urges fans to fight against AI misuse

Actor Sunainaa recently fell prey to AI misuse when a morphed video of hers circulated widely on social media. She had to release a statement not only warning of legal action against those who created and circulated it, but also clarifying that the video was AI-generated and made without her consent. In her second statement since the incident, Sunainaa urged fans to fight against AI-misuse, especially at a time when women’s safety was a concern.

Sunainaa recently warned legal action against those creating and circulated AI-generated content based on her.

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(Also Read: Sunainaa appalled and disgusted by obscene AI video using her likeness, warns of legal action against its circulation)

Sunainaa speaks up against exploitation of her likeness

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In a second statement that she released on Friday, Sunainaa spoke up about how she has felt since the incident. “At a time when women's safety is already a serious concern, it is deeply disturbing that we still have to fight for something as fundamental as the right to exist without our identities being exploited or our dignity being compromised,” read her note.

She further wrote, “There is anger, there is disgust, and there is absolutely no justification for this kind of behaviour. What makes it even more disturbing is the casualness with which someone can misuse a woman's image, as though her consent, her feelings and her voice simply do not matter,” calling out those who generated such content.

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Refuses to let incident affect her

{{^usCountry}} Sunainaa also made it clear that she doesn’t intend to let this incident affect her, writing, “I refuse to let someone else's actions define my peace or dictate how I choose to show up in the world. But let us also recognise that fabricated content of this nature is not harmless. It is a serious violation, and it is important that we recognise it for what it is.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunainaa also made it clear that she doesn’t intend to let this incident affect her, writing, “I refuse to let someone else's actions define my peace or dictate how I choose to show up in the world. But let us also recognise that fabricated content of this nature is not harmless. It is a serious violation, and it is important that we recognise it for what it is.” {{/usCountry}}

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“To everyone reading this, each of us has a part to play. Do not engage with content that exploits someone's identity. Question what you see, and speak up when you witness it. These may seem like small choices, but collectively, they shape the world we live in,” she wrote, urging fans to speak up against AI misuse.

What happened?

Sunainaa released a statement on Monday acknowledging that an AI-generated video of hers was being circulated on social media. “I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she wrote.

“It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the actor further stated.

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It is unknown if Sunainaa filed a formal complaint regarding the matter.