Taapsee Pannu on doing 'small' Telugu film Mishan Impossible: ‘It’s a film I had the power to pick now’

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is looking forward to the release of her Telugu film Mishan Impossible, took to Instagram to share a long note on why she did the project when she’s extremely busy in Bollywood. She said that the film falls in that category of movies that she now has the power to pick because of the fame she has. Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares ‘sweetest’ trailer of ‘smallest’ film Mishan Impossible

After a gap of four years, Taapsee has returned to Telugu cinema with Mishan Impossible, which features three kids in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Swaroop RSJ and releases on April 1.

Taapsee took to her Instagram on Thursday and wrote, “There are some films that one does as a good career move. There are certain films one does which are good for the craft. And then there are certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category. Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power."

She further wrote that she gets “these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so-called ‘small’ films which ironically have BIG heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them.” Taapsee added that Mishan Impossible will be a film she will be proud of whenever she looks at her filmography.

Actor Chiranjeevi presided over as the chief guest of the film’s pre-release event on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said he looks forward to these small films as they’ve been pleasantly surprising him.

“During the pandemic when I couldn’t be working, I had the opportunity to see some wonderful small Telugu films on OTT platforms. I’m glad I got to watch these films which have won me over,” he had said.

