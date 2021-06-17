Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamannaah says 'morning saliva' actually works on skin, agrees it sounds 'gross'

Tamannaah Bhatia says she swears by 'saliva' as a skincare remedy. She agreed that it sounds 'gross'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in November Story.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has said that saliva, or more precisely 'morning saliva', really helps cure skin problems. The actor was responding to a question about the 'weirdest' thing she's applied to her face.

Tamannaah in an interview said that saliva helps, but encouraged young women to consult medical professionals in case of persisting issues.

She told Pinkvilla, "The strangest thing I've applied is not even that strange. It's that earth-clay kind of thing with apple cider vinegar. I think that's pretty weird because I don't remember how I got convinced into putting that on my face."

She continued a little while later, "This probably comes under your question 'what is the weirdest thing you've put on your face' but the fact remains your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out your... It sounds a bit gross, but it actually does work."

Tamannaah, who was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series November Story, is all set to make her television debut, as the host of a Telugu language cooking show.

She will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, Maestro, starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. The original, directed by Shriram Raghavan, starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

While Tamannaah is more popular for her roles in south Indian films, she has appeared in Hindi movies such as Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005), Himmatwala (2013), Entertainment (2014). She will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia: Whether you’re an insider or outsider, only good work and talent sell

"Yes I’m not from the industry, I don’t have a godfather or a mentor. I’ve done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I’ve got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So if you’re dedicated, hardworking and talented, you’ll survive. Good efforts count," she told Hindustan Times in an interview last year.

