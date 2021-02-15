Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at the box-office, stuns the trade with phenomenal opening
Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at the box-office, stuns the trade with phenomenal opening

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty star in Uppena

Telugu film Uppena, starring newcomers Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, has set the box-office on fire with a phenomenal opening of over 40 crore gross in its opening weekend. It’s the biggest opening for a Telugu film since the theatres reopened in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family. The film features music from Devi Sri Prasad and the hit songs have helped the film draw audiences in hordes.

According to trade analyst Trinath, this is the best opening for a film featuring debutants in this decade in Telugu cinema.

“The film has taken a phenomenal opening, and it has stunned the trade. In its opening weekend in Telugu states, it has approximately grossed over 40 crore. It is, by far, the best opening for a Telugu film featuring debutants in this decade,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

He went on to add that the success of the film has revived the theatre going culture in Telugu states since the cinemas opened after a long gap recently.

“This success is very heartening for the theatre business which was affected throughout the pandemic. Even when theatres opened a few weeks ago, no film registered such terrific numbers but Uppenna has been exceptional with its performance at the box-office,” he said.

The film stars Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Trinath feels his presence has helped the film’s run at the ticket window.

