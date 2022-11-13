Telugu producers urge theatres to not give preference to dubbed films on festivals; move may affect Varisu, Thunivu

Film producers in the two Telugu-speaking states--Andhra Pradesh and Telangana--have urged exhibitors to give preference to Telugu films over dubbed releases during festivals like Dussehra and Sankranti. In a release shared by the Telugu Film Producers Council, the body has said that only ‘Telugu straight films’ should be given preference by theatres during festivals. The Pongal-Sankranti weekend in 2023 sees two big Tamil films--Varisu and Thunivu--release and fans are worried about their fate now. Also read: Telugu film producers to stop shoots from Aug 1 due to 'increasing costs

A press release shared by the Telugu Film Producers Council read, “Keeping in view the increased cost of production of Telugu films, the welfare of producers and to save the Telugu film industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has in its Emergency Meeting held on 08.12.2019 passed a resolution that ‘Only Telugu straight Films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankaranthi and Dassera’.”

The release refers to a decision taken by the body in 2019 and re-emphasises it quoting a statement from film producer Dil Raju. “In this connection, noted Producer and the present Vice-President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Sri Dil Raju has categorically informed through media in the year 2019 stating that how can we give theatres to dubbed Telugu movies during the festivals and therefore the first preference shall be given to straight Telugu movies for screening in theatres and the remaining will be given to dubbed Telugu movies during festivals,” the release further reads.

The statement concludes with a request from the body to film exhibitors in the Telugu states. “Therefore, the Telugu Film Producers Council requests the exhibitors to invariably implement this decision: ‘Only Telugu straight Films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankranthi and Dassera for screening in theatres and the remaining may be given to dubbed Telugu movies’.”

The Sankranti-Pongal weekend in January is the first big festival in the state now. The crowded weekend sees three Telugu releases in Agent starring Akhil Akkineni, Veera Narsimha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi. However, the two movies that are most likely to be affected by this approach are the two Tamil films featuring superstars and hoping to get some share of the Telugu market. These are Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, a Hindi film, has postponed its release to June and has hence, most likely escaped the potential musical chair contest for screens on the weekend. The exhibitors have, so far, not responded to the producers’ request so it remains to be seen how this development continues.

