The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani film shows sharp dip after good opening; collects 61.15 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 1: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. While it marked the biggest opening of Nani’s career, the film received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike. It experienced a sharp dip on its second day instead of maintaining momentum. (Also Read: ‘Do I change the channel?’: Nani says he picks films that won't make him ‘cringe’ when his son Arjun watches at 15)

The Paradise box office collection

The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise brought in ₹14.90 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹61.15 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 31 % from 7,046 shows. Comparatively, HIT: The Third Case had collected ₹31.50 crore by its second day, and Dasara had brought in ₹32.95 crore. They had collected a net of ₹10.50 crore and ₹9.75 crore on the second day, respectively.

While The Paradise stays ahead of the curve, this is in sharp contrast to the film’s opening, which brought in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. There’s still hope for the film as the weekend approaches, with little to no competition for The Paradise in Telugu. But it remains to be seen if it maintains momentum amid the criticism.

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Deep Dive What were the box office collections of The Paradise on its second day? On its second day, The Paradise collected ₹14.90 crore net in India, bringing its domestic total to ₹61.15 crore. Why did The Paradise experience a significant dip in box office performance after a strong opening? The film received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences, which contributed to the sharp decline in box office collections after its impressive opening. How does The Paradise compare to Nani's previous films in terms of box office opening? The Paradise achieved the highest opening of Nani's career, collecting ₹46.25 crore, surpassing the openings of his previous films like Dasara and HIT: The Third Case.

About The Paradise

{{^usCountry}} The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions.

However, the film was criticised for banking on the same saviour trope as most recent films and its shoddy writing. Nani acknowledged this in an X (formerly Twitter) post, writing, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.”