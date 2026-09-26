The Paradise box office collection day 3 (updated live): Will Nani film recover on Saturday after a huge drop?

The Paradise box office collection day 3 (updated live): Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise was one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Nani in a different avatar. The action drama was released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. The reviews were mostly negative, but the film still went on to shatter the previous records held by Nani.

The Paradise box office report on Sunday

The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani in a still from the Srikanth Odela film.

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The star power did not help the film much on Friday. It all depends on how the film performs on the first weekend. Lets take a closer look at the box office performance of the film so far. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. It collected ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. On its second day the film saw a huge dip, collecting only ₹14.9 crore.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that The Paradise has managed to collect ₹9.80 crore by 7 PM on Sunday. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹70.95 crore so far.

Nani's response to mixed reviews

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Deep Dive What is the box office collection of The Paradise after its third day? As of day three, The Paradise has collected a total of ₹70.95 crore. Why did The Paradise receive mixed reviews from audiences and critics? The Paradise received mixed reviews mainly due to its story and character development, despite the initial excitement surrounding its release. How did Nani respond to the negative reviews of The Paradise? Nani acknowledged the mixed reactions to The Paradise, expressing that he appreciated both the love and the criticism, and emphasized that the film's success ultimately lies in how the audience embraces it.

{{^usCountry}} Even as the film continues to dip, the makers seem unperturbed and have conducted a success meet on Saturday. Nani said during the event, “These days we're watching films getting a very positive response in the morning, which turns by evening. Strangely, for Paradise, it was the opposite. It started a certain way with the premieres but that changed. I haven't seen anything like this for a recent film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as the film continues to dip, the makers seem unperturbed and have conducted a success meet on Saturday. Nani said during the event, “These days we're watching films getting a very positive response in the morning, which turns by evening. Strangely, for Paradise, it was the opposite. It started a certain way with the premieres but that changed. I haven't seen anything like this for a recent film.” {{/usCountry}}

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About The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.

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Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions.