The Paradise box office collection day 5: Nani film sees sharp dip on Monday, yet to cross 100 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 5: Nani's The Paradise was awaited by many, and the period action drama arrived in theatres after much delay. Nani's starpower among the Telugu audience and the hype for the film ensured that the film had a grand opening, but the film saw a dip in the next few days. Monday is a crucial test for the film- has it passed or failed? Let's find out.

The Paradise box office report

The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 5: Nani in a still from the Srikanth Odela film.

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The Paradise was released on Friday with paid previews opening on Thursday. The film brought in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. On Friday, the film saw a shocking dip, collecting ₹14.90 crore. The film showed momentum on Saturday, collecting ₹15.25 crore. Sunday powered through with ₹15.70 crore.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that The Paradise collected ₹4.62 crore on Monday, its lowest single-day haul so far. This brings the total India net collections to ₹96.72 crore by 10 PM.

All about The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions. {{/usCountry}}

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After release, Nani said that he ‘enjoyed’ the love and trolling alike. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he wrote.

Thanking everyone for their feedback, he stated that the film was made with a lot of ‘blood and sweat’ to give fans a new experience, inviting both celebration and judgment. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” read his note.