The Paradise box office collection day 7: Srikanth Odela's second film with Nani after Dasara (2023) was released in theatres last Thursday, with paid premieres on Wednesday. The Paradise opened to lukewarm word-of-mouth and reviews but has performed well at the box office, holding its own against it all. It also crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its first week, becoming the highest-grossing film in Nani's career.

The Paradise box office collection in week 1

The Paradise box office collection day 7: Nani plays the lead in Srikanth Odela film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise collected ₹3.25 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹104.75 crore. It showed an occupancy of 17.74% from 5411 shows.

The Paradise opened to ₹34.65 crore in India, bringing in ₹11.60 crore from its premieres. It saw a dip in collections on its first Friday, collecting ₹14.90 crore, but maintained momentum over the weekend. It has dipped again since Monday, with collections showing a steady decline. It remains to be seen whether the film recovers and sees another spike during its second weekend.

The film has surpassed the collections of Nani's previous films, Dasara ( ₹81.93 crore), HIT: The Third Case ( ₹80.97 crore), Saripodhaa Sanivaaram ( ₹63.21 crore), and more. The film now has Peddi ( ₹244.64 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ( ₹218.47 crore), Irumudi ( ₹192.82 crore), and The Raja Saab ( ₹146.04 crore) to contend with.

KTR praises The Paradise for Telangana themes

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{{^usCountry}} Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) praised The Paradise, calling it a ‘voice against suppression’. He watched the film at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad on Saturday. “The movie Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, portrays a struggle for existence, what happens during suppression, and how a leader arrives to give recognition to that society,” KTR told the press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) praised The Paradise, calling it a ‘voice against suppression’. He watched the film at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad on Saturday. “The movie Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, portrays a struggle for existence, what happens during suppression, and how a leader arrives to give recognition to that society,” KTR told the press. {{/usCountry}}

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He also congratulated the film's team, adding, “Heartfelt congratulations to Srikanth Odela as well as to brother Nani and everyone else involved. This film captures Telangana's soil, dialect, and culture remarkably well, and it shows the ways people rise up against suppression, delivering a powerful message.” In The Paradise, Priyadarshi played a character named Shankaranna, based on KTR's father, former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

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The Paradise also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of a struggling tribe called the Savaari who fight for legal recognition from the government and against oppression by a feudal overlord.