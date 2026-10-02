The Paradise box office collection day 9: Nani's film sees further fall despite Gandhi Jayanti holiday, reaches 110 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 9: After a bumper opening, Nani's The Paradise has seen a consistent fall in its box office collections. The film became the biggest opener of Nani's career, but its daily earnings have declined steadily since its release. Even on Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Friday, the film did not see a significant improvement in its collections.

The Paradise box office Day 9

The Paradise box office collection day 9: Nani's film dips.

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According to Sacnilk, The Paradise minted ₹2.21 crore on its second Friday, Day 9. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹110.41 crore. The film recorded 30.7% overall occupancy across 1,526 shows. The Telugu version earned ₹2.12 crore and recorded 32% occupancy across 1,358 shows, while the Hindi version collected ₹9 lakh with 20% occupancy across 168 shows.

The Paradise box office journey

The Paradise brought in ₹11.60 crore from its evening premieres on Wednesday. It earned ₹34.65 crore on its opening day Thursday, taking its opening total to ₹46.25 crore. This marked the biggest opening of Nani's career.

The film earned ₹14.90 crore on Friday, followed by ₹15.25 crore on Saturday and ₹15.70 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped sharply on Monday, when the film earned ₹5 crore.The decline continued through the week, with the film earning ₹4.40 crore on Tuesday, ₹3.40 crore on Wednesday and ₹3.30 crore on Thursday. It fell further on second Friday, earning ₹2.21 crore on Day 9.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the steady fall in daily collections, The Paradise has crossed the ₹110 crore mark in India. The film's overall India net collection currently stands at ₹110.41 crore. Sonali Kulkarni celebrates The Paradise's ₹ 100 crore success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the steady fall in daily collections, The Paradise has crossed the ₹110 crore mark in India. The film's overall India net collection currently stands at ₹110.41 crore. Sonali Kulkarni celebrates The Paradise's ₹ 100 crore success {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Sonali Kulkarni, who plays a pivotal role in The Paradise, celebrated the film crossing ₹100 crore by cutting a cake. In videos shared by paparazzi on social media, Sonali was seen cutting a chocolate cake to mark the milestone on Thursday.

She also expressed her happiness, saying, “Super happy. Cheers on ₹100 crores, cheers on The Paradise and cheers on my song Sammakka. Thank you everyone. Thank you so much. The Paradise is doing really great.”

About The Paradise

The Paradise stars stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The Telugu period action drama film tells the story of an oppressed nomadic tribe fighting for basic citizenship and rights in 1980s Secunderabad.