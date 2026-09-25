The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 1: Nani gives career-best opening at 75 crore; beats Baahubali, War

The Paradise worldwide box office collection: Nani’s The Paradise has taken a rocking start at the box office despite abysmal reviews. The mass action entertainer has registered the biggest opening of Nani’s career, and that too, by a distance. In the process, it has also beaten the starts of some all-time blockbusters from Telugu and Hindi cinema.

The Paradise box office update

The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 1: Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.

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The Paradise had a blockbuster start both in India and abroad, largely on the back of its original Telugu version. The film had earned ₹11.60 crore net in paid previews on Wednesday, one of the highest for any film this year. Then, on Thursday, its release day, The Paradise added ₹34.60 crore net to the haul. This has taken its domestic opening-day haul to ₹46 crore net ( ₹55 crore gross). This is easily the best start of Nani’s career. However, the film’s pan-India aspirations were doomed, as the dubbed versions failed to fire. The Hindi and Tamil versions of The Paradise have collectively contributed under ₹4 crore net so far, leaving the Telugu version to do the heavy lifting.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, The Paradise began on a splendid note, collecting $2 million in international markets through paid previews and day 1 collections. This takes the film’s worldwide opening to a neat ₹75 crore. The previous biggest opening for a Nani film was HIT 3's ₹40 crore on its opening day last year. The Paradise beats Baahubali, War {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, The Paradise began on a splendid note, collecting $2 million in international markets through paid previews and day 1 collections. This takes the film’s worldwide opening to a neat ₹75 crore. The previous biggest opening for a Nani film was HIT 3's ₹40 crore on its opening day last year. The Paradise beats Baahubali, War {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were the box office collections for The Paradise on its opening day? The Paradise collected ₹46 crore net in India on its opening day, including ₹11.60 crore from paid previews, bringing its worldwide total to approximately ₹75 crore. How does The Paradise compare to previous films in terms of opening collections? The Paradise registered Nani's biggest opening, surpassing his previous films like HIT 3, which had collected ₹40 crore. It also exceeded the openings of blockbusters like Baahubali and War. What is the storyline of The Paradise? The Paradise tells the story of the Savaari tribe from the fictional place Paradise, who fight for legal recognition and against the exploitation by a feudal lord, while dealing with their struggles for dignity and rights.

The ₹75-crore start is enough to take The Paradise into the top-40 openings of all time for Indian films. The film is just behind Hindi film Stree 2, which earned around ₹80 crore worldwide on its first day. However, it has managed to beat two big blockbusters - Baahubali The Beginning ( ₹73 crore) and War ( ₹74 crore). However, The Paradise ‘beating’ them should be taken with a pinch of salt, as these films’ inflation-adjusted openings would easily exceed ₹100 crore.

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All about The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The film tells the story of a tribe named Savaari from the fictional place Paradise, who fight to get legal recognition from the government. They also struggle to escape the control of a feudal lord who exploits them.