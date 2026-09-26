The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 2: Nani film beats Retro, Thug Life lifetime at 97 crore

The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 2: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday evening. The film saw a dip in collections on Friday after opening to lukewarm reviews. Nonetheless, the film grossed ₹97 crore worldwide in two days, beating the lifetime collection of films such as Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. (Also Read: Ratings and reviews for The Paradise disabled on BookMyShow after Nani claimed they weren't targeting ‘genuine reviews’)

The Paradise worldwide box office collection

The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 2: Nani in a still from the Srikanth Odela film.

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The Paradise’s producers claimed that the film had grossed ₹88 crore worldwide on its opening day. Trade analysts, however, put the opening figure at around ₹76 crore for Thursday. The film collected ₹97.50 crore by the second day, showing a dip as compared to the stellar opening. However, it has managed to beat the lifetime collection of not just a few of Nani’s films, but also some well-publicised movies.

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{{^usCountry}} Nani’s romantic drama Hi Nanna collected ₹76.35 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro grossed ₹97.35 crore in its lifetime. Mani Ratnam’s much-hyped Thug Life, led by Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, grossed ₹97.44 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of Saturday, and it remains to be seen if it maintains momentum after the Friday dip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nani’s romantic drama Hi Nanna collected ₹76.35 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro grossed ₹97.35 crore in its lifetime. Mani Ratnam’s much-hyped Thug Life, led by Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, grossed ₹97.44 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of Saturday, and it remains to be seen if it maintains momentum after the Friday dip. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What was the worldwide box office collection for The Paradise on its second day? The Paradise grossed ₹97 crore worldwide by the end of its second day. Why did The Paradise see a dip in box office collections on the second day? The film experienced a dip in collections due to lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences, resulting in a 57% drop in India. How did The Paradise perform compared to Nani's previous films at the box office? The Paradise had the highest opening for Nani's career but beat the lifetime collections of his previous films like Hi Nanna, Retro, and Thug Life.

Trade website Sacnilk reported that the Nani film witnessed a 57% dip in India, collecting ₹14.90 crore net in India on Friday. It had collected ₹11.60 crore from its premieres alone and ₹34.65 crore net on its opening, the highest for any Nani film. There’s still hope for the film over the weekend before it sees an expected dip on weekdays. The Paradise also currently sees little to no competition from Telugu films.

About The Paradise

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The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It is the filmmaker’s second film with Nani, following his 2023 debut, Dasara. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal also star in it.

It tells the story of a tribe named Savaari in the 1980s, fighting for legal recognition from the government. They also fight against oppression from a feudal overlord. Nani acknowledged that the film was trolled and received lukewarm reviews after its release. However, he continues to promote the film, recently holding a screening for Rapido drivers.