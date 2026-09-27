The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 3: Nani gets his highest-grossing film with 136 crore haul

The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 3: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday evening. The film that opened to lukewarm reviews from critics and the audiences alike has since found its footing at the box office after showing a dip. Apart from being Nani’s biggest opener, The Paradise is also now the actor’s highest-grossing film in just three days.

The Paradise worldwide box office

The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 3: Nani in a still from the Srikanth Odela film.

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The makers of The Paradise announced on Sunday that the film has grossed ₹136 crore worldwide in three days of its release. “It is JADAL ZAMANA at the box office. #TheParadise collects 136 CRORES+ GROSS WORLDWIDE in 3 days,” they wrote, posting a picture of Nani holding a gun and standing in a junkyard.

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{{^usCountry}} Trade sources, however, state that the film has collected ₹119 crore worldwide in three days of its release. Trade website Sacnilk also reported that The Paradise brought in ₹76.40 crore net domestic collection and ₹119.50 crore worldwide in three days. After showing an over 50% dip on Friday, it showed a 2.3% growth on Saturday and remained steady. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trade sources, however, state that the film has collected ₹119 crore worldwide in three days of its release. Trade website Sacnilk also reported that The Paradise brought in ₹76.40 crore net domestic collection and ₹119.50 crore worldwide in three days. After showing an over 50% dip on Friday, it showed a 2.3% growth on Saturday and remained steady. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the latest worldwide box office earnings for The Paradise? As of now, The Paradise has grossed ₹136 crore worldwide within its first three days of release, making it Nani's highest-grossing film. Why did The Paradise experience a dip in box office collections on its second day? The Paradise saw a significant drop in collections on its second day, attributed to mixed reviews from audiences and critics that affected viewer turnout. How does The Paradise compare to Nani's previous films in terms of box office performance? The Paradise has surpassed the lifetime collections of Nani's previous films, including HIT: The Third Case and Dasara, establishing itself as his highest-grossing film.

Nonetheless, this makes The Paradise Nani’s highest-grossing film. It beats the lifetime collections of Sailesh Kolanu’s 2025 film HIT: The Third Case, which brought in ₹119.48 crore, and Odela’s debut 2023 film Dasara, which had collected ₹118.50 crore.

The Paradise has surpassed lifetime collections of films such as Bobby’s Daaku Maharaaj, which grossed ₹126.11 crore worldwide, and will soon surpass Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna-starrer Kuberaa, which grossed ₹138.10 crore worldwide.

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About The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal. Set in the 1980s in the fictional Paradise, it tells the story of a tribe named Savaari who fight for legal recognition from the government. Jadal, who initially goes against his mother Sammakka’s cause, soon joins her in the fight.

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Nani initially acknowledged the trolls and lukewarm reviews the film received in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.” He has since celebrated its box office success with the film’s team and attended a special screening for Rapido drivers.