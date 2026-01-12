The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas film earns ₹158 crore despite dip, beats Akhanda 2 lifetime

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has floundered at the box office after a bumper start, but the horror comedy still has enough legs to surpass multiple milestones every day. The film has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide gross in its opening weekend, and it's expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark by Sankranti. The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy film.

The Raja Saab box office update Despite getting the weakest opening for any Prabhas film post-pandemic, The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday. However, on Saturday, the film crashed overseas, and registered a 51% drop in India. On Sunday, the dip continued with another 20% drop in domestic collections. By Sunday, The Raja Saab had collected ₹109 crore net ( ₹130 crore gross) in India. In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned over $3 million. This takes the film’s three-day global haul of ₹158 crore gross.

The Raja Saab beats Akhanda 2 The ₹158-crore haul has taken The Raja Saab past many recent big Telugu releases, including Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, which earned over ₹128 crore at the box office, and Mirai, which grossed around ₹150 crore. The horror comedy will see a big drop on Monday, as is the norm for most big films, but it has a chance to recover on Wednesday, the Sankranti holiday.