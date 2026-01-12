The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas film earns ₹158 crore despite dip, beats Akhanda 2 lifetime
The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas' horror comedy is now a ₹150 crore film globally.
The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has floundered at the box office after a bumper start, but the horror comedy still has enough legs to surpass multiple milestones every day. The film has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide gross in its opening weekend, and it's expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark by Sankranti.
The Raja Saab box office update
Despite getting the weakest opening for any Prabhas film post-pandemic, The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday. However, on Saturday, the film crashed overseas, and registered a 51% drop in India. On Sunday, the dip continued with another 20% drop in domestic collections. By Sunday, The Raja Saab had collected ₹109 crore net ( ₹130 crore gross) in India. In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned over $3 million. This takes the film’s three-day global haul of ₹158 crore gross.
The Raja Saab beats Akhanda 2
The ₹158-crore haul has taken The Raja Saab past many recent big Telugu releases, including Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, which earned over ₹128 crore at the box office, and Mirai, which grossed around ₹150 crore. The horror comedy will see a big drop on Monday, as is the norm for most big films, but it has a chance to recover on Wednesday, the Sankranti holiday.
About The Raja Saab
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab has generated curiosity for its lead actor’s return to the family entertainer genre after over a decade. All of Prabhas’ films after the Baahubali series were mass actioners. Fans say The Raja Saab is a return of the ‘vintage Prabhas’. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab. The film opened to largely negative reviews from critics, affecting its box office performance despite a mega opening.
