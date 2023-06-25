Upasana shares video of her getting wheeled in for delivery, Ram Charan can't stop smiling

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela has shared a video from the day she welcomed their first child. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Upasana re-posted a clip, shared by her friend Meha Patel, in which she sat in a wheelchair while a group of doctors and nurses spoke to her. (Also Read | Ram Charan, Upasana share first pic with baby, thank fans for love and blessings)

Upasana shares video

Ram Charan and Upasana are yet to reveal the name of their daughter.

In the clip, Upasana was taken into the delivery room as she interacted with healthcare professionals and her friends. As Upasana smiled and talked, her friend asked her, "Upsi the very few times you have tears in your eyes. All the best." A laughing Upasana held her forehead and said, “You guys are my happy, what is that, my laughing gas.” The video ended with a quick glimpse of Ram Charan walking in front of Upasana. As Meha called out his name, he turned around smiling.

Meha shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "And just like that this happie pill goes in for birthing. Congratulations my darlings." She tagged both Upasana and Ram. Re-sharing the post, Upasana wrote, "5 days ago. Happiest moment of our lives! Surrounded by sooooo much love (red heart emoji)."

Upasana smiled and talked in the clip.

Ram and Upasana's in new post with daughter

Ram and Upasana became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple with their baby. She wrote, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings.@alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme."

In the photo, Ram held their puppy in his arms. Soon after she shared the picture, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Actor Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations." Actor Rakul Preet wrote, "Congratulations, may she be blessed with all the joy, happiness, and abundance in the world."

Ram, Upasana and their daughter's first public appearance

On Friday, the couple made their first public appearance with their baby, posing outside the hospital on their way home. Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers. "I thank our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the kid's well-being. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I'm overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl," he had said.

Chiranjeevi on his granddaughter

After learning about the baby's arrival on June 20, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. Ram's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!" Ram and Upasana announced the pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

