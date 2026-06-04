Upasana Konidela joins fans to watch Ram Charan's Peddi in Hyderabad theatre, cheers wildly for husband. Watch

Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, had its premiere on June 3 ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4. While fans flocked to catch the first show, it was Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela who stole the spotlight as his biggest cheerleader. (Also read: Peddi movie review: Ram Charan's film asks pertinent questions about identity; Janhvi Kapoor feels wasted)

Upasana reviews Peddi

Upasana Konidela watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad.

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Upasana fully embraced the Peddi mania as she joined fans to watch the film at a theatre in Hyderabad. Several videos from the show have surfaced on social media, capturing the entrepreneur cheering enthusiastically for Ram Charan and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere.

The videos capture the electric atmosphere inside the theatre, with fans breaking into loud cheers, whistles and applause during one of Ram Charan’s standout moments on screen. Upasana was seen seated among the audience, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

She was seen laughing, cheering and joining in the celebrations. In one clip, she is seen picking up paper bits strewn across the floor and tossing them into the air, adding her own touch to the confetti-filled frenzy inside the auditorium.

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{{^usCountry}} Upasana watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad. Later, as she made her way out of the theatre amid a sea of excited fans, with security personnel escorting her through the crowd, Upasana was asked for her verdict on the film. Without saying much, she summed up her reaction to her husband Ram Charan’s latest outing in just one word. “Amazing,” she said when asked about her feedback on the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upasana watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad. Later, as she made her way out of the theatre amid a sea of excited fans, with security personnel escorting her through the crowd, Upasana was asked for her verdict on the film. Without saying much, she summed up her reaction to her husband Ram Charan’s latest outing in just one word. “Amazing,” she said when asked about her feedback on the film. {{/usCountry}}

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About Peddi

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi premiered on June 3 and is releasing in theatres on June 4. The sports drama traces a man’s search for identity through sport. The film shows Ram play cricket, wrestling and running. Peddi is written and directed by Buchi, his second film after the 2021 hit Uppena. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

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Hindustan Times' review of the film says it asks pertinent questions about identity, but Janhvi Kapoor feels wasted. “It also works well as a sports film because the portions involving cricket, kushti and sprinting have a bigger stake than just winning a game. All this while AR Rahman’s stellar music plays in the background. Where the film falters is when it relies on scenes that add nothing to the story beyond the same old masala. Nonetheless, the film is a win for both Buchi and Ram,” reads an excerpt from the review.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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