Upasana Konidela joins fans to watch Ram Charan's Peddi in Hyderabad theatre, cheers wildly for husband. Watch
Upasana Konidela fully embraced the Peddi mania as she joined fans to watch her husband Ram Charan's film at a theatre in Hyderabad.
Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, had its premiere on June 3 ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4. While fans flocked to catch the first show, it was Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela who stole the spotlight as his biggest cheerleader. (Also read: Peddi movie review: Ram Charan's film asks pertinent questions about identity; Janhvi Kapoor feels wasted)
Upasana reviews Peddi
Upasana fully embraced the Peddi mania as she joined fans to watch the film at a theatre in Hyderabad. Several videos from the show have surfaced on social media, capturing the entrepreneur cheering enthusiastically for Ram Charan and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere.
The videos capture the electric atmosphere inside the theatre, with fans breaking into loud cheers, whistles and applause during one of Ram Charan’s standout moments on screen. Upasana was seen seated among the audience, thoroughly enjoying the experience.
She was seen laughing, cheering and joining in the celebrations. In one clip, she is seen picking up paper bits strewn across the floor and tossing them into the air, adding her own touch to the confetti-filled frenzy inside the auditorium.
Upasana watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad. Later, as she made her way out of the theatre amid a sea of excited fans, with security personnel escorting her through the crowd, Upasana was asked for her verdict on the film. Without saying much, she summed up her reaction to her husband Ram Charan’s latest outing in just one word. “Amazing,” she said when asked about her feedback on the film.{{/usCountry}}
Upasana watched Peddi with her family in a theatre in Hyderabad. Later, as she made her way out of the theatre amid a sea of excited fans, with security personnel escorting her through the crowd, Upasana was asked for her verdict on the film. Without saying much, she summed up her reaction to her husband Ram Charan’s latest outing in just one word. “Amazing,” she said when asked about her feedback on the film.{{/usCountry}}
About Peddi
Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi premiered on June 3 and is releasing in theatres on June 4. The sports drama traces a man’s search for identity through sport. The film shows Ram play cricket, wrestling and running. Peddi is written and directed by Buchi, his second film after the 2021 hit Uppena. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.
Hindustan Times' review of the film says it asks pertinent questions about identity, but Janhvi Kapoor feels wasted. “It also works well as a sports film because the portions involving cricket, kushti and sprinting have a bigger stake than just winning a game. All this while AR Rahman’s stellar music plays in the background. Where the film falters is when it relies on scenes that add nothing to the story beyond the same old masala. Nonetheless, the film is a win for both Buchi and Ram,” reads an excerpt from the review.
The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
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