Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals what twin daughter Anveera looks like on actor's birthday
Upasana Konidela revealed on Ram Charan's birthday what their daughter Anveera looks like and fans can't keep calm.
Actor Ram Charan turned 41 on March 27, and wishes poured in from his family, fans, and friends alike. His wife, Upasana Konidela, had a special surprise for his fans, revealing what their newborn twin daughter, Anveera, looked like. Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse, given how the couple are private about showing their children’s faces. (Also Read: Peddi birthday glimpse shows Ram Charan as pehelwan; fans confused about switch from cricket, predict dual roles. Watch)
Upasana Konidela reveals Anveera looks like Ram Charan
On Friday, Chiranjeevi took to his social media to post unseen childhood pictures of Ram and wish him on his birthday. Posting the pictures, he wrote, “Charan Babu…From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today… You make me truly proud.”
He added, “The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values… every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger.”
Chiranjeevi ended his note with, “May God’s blessings and fans’ love always guide you towards greater heights. Happy Birthday dear @alwaysramcharan.” The pictures show a young Chiranjeevi feeding Ram, who was still a child, cake, hugging him and pictures of them on vacations. But it was one particular picture that caught Upasana’s attention.
“Anveera is Carbon copy pic 3,” she wrote, referring to a picture of Ram and Chiranjeevi, all smiles while holding hands. Fans were thrilled to get a hint of what their newborn daughter looked like, commenting under it with heart and heart-eye emojis. “Can't wait to see her, infact all 3 of them,” wrote one fan.
About Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s twins
Ram and Upasana got engaged in 2011 in Hyderabad and got married in 2012. Their first child, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023. In January 2026, Upasana had twins, a boy and a girl. Announcing their names as Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela in February, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. “Shiva Ram Konidela & “Anveera Devi Konidela.” He also explained that the son was named after his birth name, Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, and after Ram Charan. While the daughter’s name is inspired by Kanaka Durga Devi.
Ram was last seen in Shankar’s 2025 film Game Changer, which failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, a sports drama that also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. It will be released in theatres on April 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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