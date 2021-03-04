Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Upasana Konidela lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya, see pics
Upasana Konidela lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya, see pics

Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Upasana at the airport.

Upasana Konidela has landed in Rajahmundry to join her husband Ram Charan on the sets of upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead and his son in an important role. Upasana’s pictures from the airport have gone viral on social media.

Upasana landed in Rajahmundry on Wednesday evening. She’s expected to stay with Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie.

Last month, Ram Charan joined the sets of Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. Sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache, Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father in a full-length role for the first time. Chiranjeevi played a special appearance in Ram Charan’s Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also stars Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

