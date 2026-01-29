Varanasi release date changed: Here's when SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra will hit theatres now

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027. It will now hit cinema halls on April 7, 2027. The film will avoid a clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which will release in March 2027. It stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

About Varanasi In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, Mahesh Babu will essay the role of Rudhra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray the antagonist Kumbha. The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, last year in November.

The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, offering a sneak peek at the film. It showed stunning visuals spanning different places and periods -- Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Threthayuga.

What Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra said about being part of the film At the event, Mahesh had said he was “indebted” to his fans for their unwavering support. “I am indebted to my fans for their love and affection. It has been a long time. I am doing all these feats to impress you. This event is only to reveal the title — there is a lot more to come. My dad always wanted me to do mythological films because he believed they suited my personality. I didn’t listen back then. Today, he would be blessing me from the skies," he had said.

Priyanka, at the event, had said she was delighted to be part of a Telugu film of this scale. "This is the land where cinema is the celebration. I’m so happy to be back making this movie in my beloved India. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: the best and only way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats. I feel very lucky to have worked with such great stalwarts,” she had said.