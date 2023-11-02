Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's first official wedding pics out, fans call them ‘best couple ever’
Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have shared pictures from their fairytale wedding in Tuscany. Check them out here.
Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have shared their first official wedding pictures on Instagram. They tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on Wednesday in the presence of their friends and family. (Also read: Take a tour of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding venue in Tuscany with tariff as high as ₹1 lakh per night)
The picture perfect wedding
The wedding pictures show Varun in an ivory, embroidered traditional outfit and Lavanya in a red saree and heavy gold jewellery. She also wore a veil over her head. The actors are laughing and smiling in all the pictures and looking at each other with nothing but love. Varun chose a short but perfect caption for the post. “My Lav (Lavanya),” he wrote.
The post got 150,000 liked in over 30 minutes and hundreds of comments. Badminton champion PV Sindhu wrote, “Congratulations you two.” A fan wrote, “When fidaa boy met andala rakshashi.” Another commented, “Wish you happy married life Varun tej and lavanya gaaru from Prabhas fans.”
Poses with the fam
More inside pictures show the couple posing for photos with their loved ones. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi all decked up in pastel hues for the occasion.
About Varun and Lavanya
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad. Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of the Telugu film, Mister in 2017. They both became friends and gradually came close to each other.
Meanwhile, on the work front, both are well-known faces of the Telugu film industry. Varun is a son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda. Later, he rose to fame with Fidaa, and also acted in Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, and many more. Varun is cousins with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.
Lavanya is also known for his work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like Doosukeltha, Tamil films Bramman, and Happy Birthday.