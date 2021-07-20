Venkatesh on his Amazon Prime movie Narappa: ‘It is the most challenging film of my career so far’

Actor Venkatesh, whose Telugu revenge drama Narappa released on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, feels this is the most challenging film of his career thus far. The release marks the star’s first direct-OTT release with Drushyam 2 to follow soon.

In Narappa, a remake of Tamil film Asuran, Venkatesh reprises the role originally essayed by Dhanush. The original film is based on Tamil novel Vekkai.

In an interview with The Hindu, Venkatesh spoke about the experience of working in over 20 remakes in his career and what made Narappa the most challenging project of his career.

“Narappa was challenging both for me and Srikanth. I think, it is the most challenging project of my career so far. This was a character that required me to prepare - to get the body language and intense emotions right. This film left me drained because we had so much to shoot outdoors. The shoot was so intense that there were days I’d go the hotel room and still be in the costume just to stay in the zone,” Venkatesh said.

The film’s trailer was released last week. The visuals assured that Narappa is a faithful recreation of Asuran. Venkatesh, who has worked in over 20 remakes in his career, is of the feeling that when it comes to remakes it is best not to tamper with the original material.

Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaaran, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Venkatesh doesn’t mind that Narappa is having its premiere on Amazon Prime as well.

Heaping praise on Dhanush’s performance, Venkatesh said: “Asuran is a raw, rustic film with strong emotions. Even those who didn’t understand Tamil had so much empathy for the character. If people can relate to the emotions, it wouldn’t matter even if they have seen the original.”

The actor is also looking forward to the release of Drushyam 2 next, which is the sequel to the Telugu version of Drishyam. He also has Telugu comedy F3 in the pipeline.