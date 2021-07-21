Venkatesh’s daughter writes an appreciation post after watching Narappa: 'You have outdone yourself'

Actor Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati took to Instagram on Wednesday to laud her father’s performance in Telugu film Narappa, which has premiered on Amazon Prime. She said that her father has outdone himself with this performance and that he deserves every praise that words can offer.

Aashritha is a popular food blogger and is well known for her work on social media platforms. “This post is to appreciate YOU @venkateshdaggubati. Watched your movie Narappa and it was truly an emotional roller coaster! INCREDIBLE performance,” she wrote.

“I wish I was back at home watching the first day first show on the big screen as we always do but times have changed and I’m also so far away. But that won’t stop me from praising you because you deserve every praise that words can offer. You have outdone yourself! What a look, what a role and what a performance! You never cease to inspire and amaze,” she added.

Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa is the violent revenge story of a father, a farmer, who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Venkatesh in dual roles, playing his character over two generations.

Based on the popular Tamil novel Vekkai, Narappa is the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran, which turned out to be a blockbuster with over ₹100 crore in gross earnings when it released in cinemas.

In the film, Venkatesh plays the father of two teenage boys and a young girl in the present-day portion while appears as a hot-headed youngster in the flashback portion.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh recently completed shooting for Drushyam 2, the Telugu version of Drishyam 2. The film has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and it is also rumoured to have opted for a direct-OTT release.