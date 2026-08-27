Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao dies of heart attack at 73, Chiranjeevi pays emotional tribute

Renowned Telugu actor and producer G V Narayana Rao died in Hyderabad following a heart attack. Actor Karate Kalyani confirmed his death to news agency PTI on Thursday. Rao was 73.

Chiranjeevi shared a pic with the veteran actor to mourn his demise.

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His funeral will be held on August 28 at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad.

About his career

Rao made his acting debut in 1976 with Antuleni Kadha directed by veteran K Balachandar. Rao, a contemporary of superstars Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth, acted in about 100 films and several TV serials. Some of his successful films include Chilakamma Cheppindi, Muthyala Pallaki, Chiranjeevi's Gang Leader and Hitler. He became a familiar presence on television too, appearing in popular serials including Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda.

He was also a prominent film producer who worked in the industry for nearly five decades. He backed several hit films, especially starring Chiranjeevi, including Devanthakudu, Yamudiki Mogudu, Chettaniki Kallu Levu, Intikoka Rydramma.

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Chiranjeevi in shock

{{^usCountry}} Chiranjeevi took to X to pen an emotional tribute to the veteran producer. He wrote in Telugu, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chiranjeevi took to X to pen an emotional tribute to the veteran producer. He wrote in Telugu, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock. {{/usCountry}}

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He was introduced to the silver screen with the 1976 film Antuleni Katha, and through his distinctive acting in numerous films and several television serials, he earned a special place in the hearts of audiences.

I shared a very close bond with Narayanan Rao garu. As a producer who made films like Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu with me, our journey is filled with countless sweet memories. Praying to the Lord that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close associates, and admirers. Om Shanti."