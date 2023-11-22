Video of Mahesh Babu dancing to Dum Masala on the sets of Guntur Kaaram leaked online

The makers of Guntur Kaaram released the first single from the film, titled Dum Masala, a few weeks ago, much to the delight of fans. A video has now surfaced on the internet which shows Mahesh Babu practising the steps with backup dancers at an outdoor shoot in Ramoji Film City. The 10-seconds-long clip, seemingly shot by a fan who happened to be there, sees the lead actor dressed in his trademark style--shirt and jeans. Fans seemed thrilled to see their favourite star shaking a leg, despite the film’s team doing their best to curb such leaks. (Also Read: ‘Mahesh Babu is a disciplined person and passionate about fitness’: His lifestyle coach reveals)

Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram(X)

This is not their first leak

Given that Mahesh Babu was last seen on-screen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022, his fans are looking forward to see the actor on the big screen again. Ahead of the release of the first song, an audio clip of a portion of the number was leaked online. Before that, a fan leaked Mahesh Babu’s shooting location and videos similar to the one now surfaced online. At one point, even a synopsis and certain scenes, claimed to be from Guntur Kaaram, were leaked online.

Guntur Kaaram to have four songs

Producer Naga Vamsi recently confirmed that Guntur Kaaram will have four songs in total and the second song from the film will be released next week. When asked if there’s enough time for the songs to reach the audience, he said, “Yes, there’s enough time for us to release all the songs before the film’s release. We have three more songs in the film, everyone will love them. We will release the second single from the film next week.” Songs for the film have been composed by Thaman S.

Mahesh’s upcoming projects

Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which also sees Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film is slated for release during Sankranthi after undergoing numerous cast and script changes. The actor has also said yes to SS Rajamouli for a jungle adventure drama along the lines of Indiana Jones.

