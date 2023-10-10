From Jr NTR to Ajay Devgn, celebrities wish SS Rajamouli on his 50th birthday

RRR director SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On this occasion, many celebrities took to social media to wish the filmmaker. From Jr NTR to Ajay Devgn, here's what the biggest stars said to the filmmaker on his special day. Many fans have also paid tributes to their favourite filmmaker on social media. (Also read: G20 Summit: Brazil President Lula says RRR had him ‘enchanted’, director SS Rajamouli reacts) SS Rajamouli turned 50 on October 10.

Jr NTR wished Rajamouli

Jr NTR, who worked with the director in RRR, where he played the character of Komaram Bheem, took to his X account to wish him. The actor posted a BTS picture from the set of RRR, where he seen sharing a light moment with the director. "Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Sending lots of love..." his caption read.

Ajay Devgn shares BTS pic

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, who had a pivotal role in RRR also wished the director on social media. Ajay posted a picture with Rajamouli from the set of the Oscar-winning film, where the director seems to explain the shot to the actor. "Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide (star emoticon)" he wrote in the caption. Ajay Devgan and SS Rajamouli have also worked together in his 2012 fantasy movie Eega where Ajay had given a small voiceover for Eega’s Hindi version Makkhi.

Mahesh Babu also wished the director on his X account. “Wishing you a happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir! Here's to many more years of your cinematic brilliance!” read his post.

After the glorious success of RRR, the screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film and Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline. Vijayendra also hinted at the possibility that Rajamouli may not direct the sequel of RRR.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli announced last month that he would be the force behind the biopic of Indian cinema, titled Made In India. It is said to be based on ‘the father of Indian cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke. The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and will be released in six languages – Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. SS Rajamouli wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…”

