Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, ‘father of Indian cinema’; shares title teaser. Watch

SS Rajamouli is back with a new story and this time he would be the force behind the biopic of Indian cinema, titled Made In India. It is said to be based on ‘the father of Indian cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke. The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and will be released in six languages – Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: SS Rajamouli felt Aamir Khan was overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha: Mansoor Khan A title promo for Made In India was released on Tuesday.

Sharing the announcement video, SS Rajamouli wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…” The film will be produced by VarunGupta of MaxStudios and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business.

Reacting to the announcement, some also asked SS Rajamouli about his other film Mahabharat. “We want Mahabharat also,” said an X user on the social media platform. “Mahabharat when?” asked another. Some also asked if its actually the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the ‘Father of Indian cinema’. Some also suggested that the name of the film can be ‘Made In Bharat’ instead.

SS Rajamouli's RRR wins more awards

This weekend, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award (Telugu) at SIIMA 2023 for RRR. The film recently also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It won five more National Film Awards in categories like Best Music Direction for MM Keeravani, Best Male Playback Singer for Kalabhairava, Best Special Effects, Best Action Director and Best Choreography Award.

SS Rajamouli on Mahabharat

SS Rajamouli has also spoken about his dream project on Mahabharat over the years. He recently revealed that if he makes it, he will make it in 10 parts to do full justice to it. He said, “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film.”

“Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that,” he added.

