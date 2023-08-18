SS Rajamouli felt Aamir Khan was overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha: Mansoor Khan

Aamir Khan's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, has said that Aamir thought he must have really overacted,when filmmaker SS Rajamouli said so about his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking with the news agency PTI, Mansoor said that even he had said similar things to Aamir. (Also read: Kiara Advani reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha) Aamir Khan plays the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir's overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha

"Aamir has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy, which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so than it must be)’," actor-director Mansoor told the news agency. SS Rajamouli is best known for his larger-than-life sets, characters and films such as RRR.

Mansoor first told Aamir about his overacting

Mansoor also said that he was ‘frank enough’ to give Aamir his feedback well before others. “I liked the script. I think writer Atul Kulkarni did a fine job of it. Yes, Aamir, I believe, went over the top with his expressions. I mean the character is not a jerk, not someone suffering with dyslexia or anything else. He is a bit odd ... but that's about it. I loved Tom Hanks in the original (Forrest Gump), he was so minimal with his expressions and portrayal of the character. Of course, I did tell this to Aamir.” The Hindi adaptation was directed by Advait Chandan and also featured Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in important roles.

Mansoor directed Aamir in his 1988 superhit debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The cousins also worked together in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Mansoor also said that when Laal Singh Chaddha faced ‘boycott Bollywood’ calls, the actor said that a good movie will work despite the boycott calls. It was setback for Aamir when the film failed at the box office, he added.

Why Mansoor made QSQT

Mansoor dropped out of Cornell and MIIT and later refused typical 9-5 jobs and that made him feel "immense guilt" of wasting his father's money. He told PTI that he made Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak ‘out of that guilt’. He also wanted to prove himself, but did not make it for box office success. He added that he did not want to give his name for the film.

Mansoor has now come up with his book titled One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth. Published by Harper Collins, the book is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

