Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Liger's birthday with cake, Ananya Panday posts unseen pic

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Monday, May 9. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday among others took to their social media accounts and shared unseen pictures and sweet messages to wish him on the occasion. Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surprised by Vijay Deverakonda's midnight prank on her birthday on set in Kashmir. Watch

It's a working birthday for Vijay, who is currently filming for Shiva Nirvana's directorial VD11 in Kashmir. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star in the film, shared a picture from the birthday celebration on the sets as she wished him on the occasion. Taking to her social media accounts on Monday, Samantha shared a picture that showed Vijay with his hand on her shoulder as they posed together. A happy birthday banner and balloons could be seen in the background.

Samantha captioned the picture, "Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless." More pictures from the birthday celebrations were shared by the team of VD11, in which Vijay was seen posing with Samantha and the crew. One picture showed him sitting in front of a table with three birthday cakes.

Ananya Panday, who will be seen alongside Vijay in Liger, also wished him on the occasion. Sharing a sunkissed selfie of her and Vijay on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Happiest Birthday. Let's kill it this year!! All my love always."

Ananya Panday's birthday post for Vijay Deverakonda.

Liger director Puri Jagannadh also wished Vijay by sharing a picture of him and Vijay on his Twitter account. He also shared a note that read, "I saw the fire in your heart. I saw the fine actor inside you. I know what’s running in your mind. Your hunger, your madness, your commitment, your humbleness all these will take you to the places. One day you will become the country’s pride. I call you now THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA. Happy Birthday."

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which will handle the release of the upcoming bilingual film in Hindi, shared a portrait of Vijay that appeared to be his look from the film, and captioned it, "Wishing the #Liger of the fight, @thedeverakonda a very happy birthday!" Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter in Liger. The film also stars former world champion boxer, Mike Tyson.

