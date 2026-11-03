Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna wild after watching O Mysaa Re song; recalls how she pushed herself to injury but says film will be epic

The first song from Rawindra Pulle’s upcoming action film Mysaa, titled O Mysaa Re, was released on Monday evening. The song features the film’s lead, Rashmika Mandanna, seemingly possessed by the divine as she begins dancing. Her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, couldn’t help but praise her. He also recalled how she injured herself while shooting the song.

Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna wild after watching Mysaa song

Vijay Deverakonda can't wait to watch Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa on screen.

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After the song O Mysaa Re was released, Deverakonda posted a Reel of it on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Wildddd pillaa (girl),” and added, “The Song that you pushed yourself till an injury for. But will be another epic film in your filmography. Cannot wait to watch on the big screens. #Mysaaa @rashmika mandanna.” Rashmika re-shared his praise for her and wrote that she was excited but nervous. “Vijjjjuuuuu!!!! I am so so soooo excited for this also extremely nervous!!” wrote the actor. Rashmika had incurred a hip injury while shooting the song.

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{{^usCountry}} The song O Mysaa Re is composed by Jakes Bejoy and features Suddala Ashok Teja’s lyrics. Sindhuja Srinivasan is the singer. The nearly 5-minute video shows Rashmika’s titular character, dressed in a red saree, as she’s guided by girls into a ceremony. It shows her seemingly being possessed by a divine power as she begins to dance with a weapon. She looks covered in vermillion or blood in the video. Deverakonda’s praise for his wife comes amid the mixed response the song and Rashmika’s performance in it got. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The song O Mysaa Re is composed by Jakes Bejoy and features Suddala Ashok Teja’s lyrics. Sindhuja Srinivasan is the singer. The nearly 5-minute video shows Rashmika’s titular character, dressed in a red saree, as she’s guided by girls into a ceremony. It shows her seemingly being possessed by a divine power as she begins to dance with a weapon. She looks covered in vermillion or blood in the video. Deverakonda’s praise for his wife comes amid the mixed response the song and Rashmika’s performance in it got. {{/usCountry}}

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Mysaa also stars Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, Nidhi Singh and others. It will be released in theatres on November 27.

About Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

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Rashmika was briefly engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty from 2017 to 2018. She has since found fame in Telugu cinema, working with Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Despite being a hit on-screen pair, the couple never worked together again till Ranabaali this year, which was released after their wedding in February. It is unknown when the couple began dating, though they got secretly engaged in October last year.

Their relationship faced scrutiny when the couple appeared on an episode of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. Everything from their proposal story to the way Deverakonda behaved with Rashmika in the episode was criticised. The couple later released statements to assure fans that they were happy in their relationship, despite what people thought. They even filed a cyber complaint against those resorting to AI-morphed memes and trolling.