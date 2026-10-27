Anand Deverakonda sticks up for brother Vijay Deverakonda, amplifies post claiming Ranabaali's performance ‘slaps negativity in face’
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunited on-screen after years for Rahul Sankrityan's period action film Ranabaali.
Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16. The film opened to lukewarm reviews and received criticism for various reasons. After intense scrutiny on the actor couple following their appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, actor Anand Deverakonda stuck up for his brother and sister-in-law. He even amplified a post claiming that Ranabaali’s performance ‘slaps negativity in the face’.
(Also Read: What made Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team file a cyber complaint: Rumours of halted shoot, objectionable remarks, AI videos| HT Exclusive)
Anand Deverakonda amplifies Ranabaali post
Anand took to his Instagram Stories to reshare posts from his brother and Rashmika, addressing the criticism surrounding their marriage. He also reposted a claim from the Instagram page South Casette about Ranabaali. The post reads, “Ranabaali slaps the negativity in the face, emerges as a profitable blockbuster, and wins something far more valuable than box-office numbers, immense respect.”
Ranabaali’s box office performance
This comes as reports claim that Ranabaali has recovered its production costs despite its box-office performance. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected a net of ₹54.25 crore in India and grossed ₹75.25 crore worldwide. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore.
Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers told the press, “Apart from one or two territories in India and overseas, it has achieved breakeven in almost all places. When it has achieved that in most places, you must call it superhit Ranabaali.” The film has also reportedly secured a strong OTT and satellite deal before its release.
(Also Read: Content creator compares Rashmika Mandanna to Parvati and Vijay Deverakonda to Shiva, actress says it ‘feels like a warm hug’)
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and presented by T-Series Films. It stars Vijay as the titular character, Rashmika as his wife Jayamma, and Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. The film is the actor couple’s first after their February wedding in Udaipur and marks their reunion after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). It is Vijay’s second film with Rahul after Taxiwaala (2018).
Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali tells the story of a famine caused by colonial rule that left many to die of starvation. The titular character decides to fight back against the British and fight for his people. It is based on the Great Famine of India. Ranabaali clashed with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 at the box office but held its own despite the Tamil film’s release in a dubbed Telugu version.
Anand last starred in the romantic drama Epic with his Baby co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya. It received positive reviews. He now has a film called Duet lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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