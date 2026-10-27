Content creator compares Rashmika Mandanna to Parvati and Vijay Deverakonda to Shiva, actress says it ‘feels like a warm hug’
The recent episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, led to intense scrutiny of their marriage.
Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, recently to talk about their relationship. The aftermath has seen the couple face scrutiny over everything from how Rashmika proposed marriage to how Deverakonda behaved in the episode. Two separate statements and a cyber complaint later, Rashmika amplified a content creator’s post comparing them to Shiva and Parvati.
(Also Read: What made Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team file a cyber complaint: Rumours of halted shoot, objectionable remarks, AI videos| HT Exclusive)
Content creator compares Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna to Shiva-Parvati
A content creator named Natashja Rathore posted a Reel on Instagram defending Rashmika and Deverakonda. Claiming that patriarchy has ‘badly distorted our understanding of masculine and feminine energy’, the creator claimed that they saw a ‘beautiful parallel’ to the couple and Shiva, Parvati. Mentioning that Shiva was a detached yogi with no desire for domesticity, they stated that Parvati pursued the God, much like Rashmika pursued Deverakonda for a year.
“Not every man who hesitates is avoidant. Not every woman who pursues is desperate. And not every relationship you don't understand is toxic,” wrote Natashja in the caption, adding, “We've become so obsessed with identifying red flags that we've forgotten how to recognise conscious love.” Re-posting the video on her Instagram Stories, Rashmika wrote, “Now this feels like a warm hug! (red heart emoji).” She even liked the video, in which the creator claimed that men more often than not pursue women to ‘conquer’ what they cannot have.
Rashmika Mandanna addresses criticism after KWK episode
Rashmika posted a long note on her Instagram, addressing ‘those who deeply love and those who are permanently bitter’. “It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure. That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives,” she wrote about her proposal.
She also added, “For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far.” In the episode, Rashmika mentioned that she was the first to propose marriage. Deverakonda, who wasn’t ready to marry yet, asked her to ask him ‘100 times’ and she did over the span of a year. He also mentioned that he was offended that a ring she was wearing was mistaken for her engagement ring, revealing that he had only got down on one knee during their pre-wedding event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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