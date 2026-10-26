Madhoo is in love with Rashmika Mandanna owning her South Indian accent on Koffee With Karan; recalls being judged for it in Bollywood
On a recent episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, Rashmika Mandanna responded to criticism around her South Indian accent while working in Hindi films.
Actor Madhoo, who has acted in all South Indian languages and Hindi, spoke up in support of Rashmika Mandanna owning her accent on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. Recalling feeling judged for the same when she worked in Bollywood, the actor stated that it took her over 30 years to be comfortable with her accent, as Rashmika is today. In a video posted on her Instagram, Madhoo also stated that she had to work extra hard to mask her accent when working in Hindi films.
(Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda re-posts satirical video analysing his ‘red flag’ behaviour with Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan)
Madhoo in love with Rashmika Mandanna owning accent
In a long video posted on her Instagram, Madhoo remarked that she watched Rashmika’s KWK episode. “The way she dealt with her accent, criticism, I just loved it. She laughs about it, she accepts it, she owns it. Calls herself a South Indian. And she says, so? I am a South Indian. And I have a South Indian accent. And she’s so cool about it,” she said, adding, “And then she says, I have a desire to be a Karan Johar actress and then she laughs and says, but you know what? I’ll allow him to use a dubbing artist. And she was so cool about it. And I’m really in love with that.”
Recalls feeling judged over her accent in Bollywood
Madhoo also stated that, years ago, when she acted in Hindi films, she felt judged. But it also meant that she worked hard to mask it. “I was so afraid of the South Indian judgments that I was getting, and I thought I would get. And I’d learnt harder and harder. I tried to get a Urdu teacher, and I bettered myself in Hindi. Anything and everything, so that I don’t get caught out in an accent. If anybody even spotted a little bit of an accent in my tone, I would get all flustered, and I would work harder at it. And I felt very proud when people would say that your Hindi is even better than a Hindi-wala.”
She stated that while that’s what her journey was like, she’s proud to say she’s a South Indian today. “And if I do make a mistake in the Hindi language, and if my accent does have that thickness of a South Indian, I’m okay with it. But it took me all of 30 years, 35 years to come here. And Rashmika, great power to you, girl. I just loved it. That you own it, you laugh about it, and you are really a star,” said Madhoo.
Rashmika Mandanna on her South Indian accent
Criticism has followed Rashmika since the beginning of her career in Bollywood, particularly over her Kodava Takk accent coming through while speaking Hindi. When asked about it on KWK, she said, “Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I've been criticised or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything. So for me, I never wanted to sort of put a barrier for myself. I didn't want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn't want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages.”
Madhoo most recently starred in the Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai and the Hindi film Governor. Rashmika last starred in Ranabaali in Telugu and Cocktail 2 in Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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