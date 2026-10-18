Vijay Deverakonda says Ranabaali is India's massy Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds, Schindler's List

He then claimed that Ranabaali was an Indian version of these films, stating, “Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler's List, and Inglourious Basterds. This is our history, our culture. It will take you to a whole new world for 2 hours and 50 minutes. This is my guarantee.”

Addressing fans in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay spoke about Ranabaali and said, “When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler's List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up. When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor.”

Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali released in theatres on October 16. The film, set in the 1800s, depicts the titular character fighting the British after his people starve from a famine caused by colonial rule. While promoting the film in Vijayawada after its release, Vijay compared it to English hits like Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds, and Schindler's List. The internet was confused by his statement.

Vijay also stated that he will always remain proud of Ranabaali, “This is a film I am very proud of. I have a very short career; I’m a fairly new actor. This is my 14th film. Out of the 14 films I have made, Ranabaali is definitely in my top three. Not just today, even after ten years, Ranabaali will stay something I am proud of.”

The internet, however, was not having it, with one comment on X (formerly Twitter) reading, “peru peruki oka pedda cinema ni add chesi hype penchadam easy ra, screen meedha matter lenappudu ee comparision lu em cheyyavu, janaalu theatre lo ne decide chestaru. (It’s easy to hype it as a big film. But when there’s nothing to show on screen, such comparisons are a waste. The audience will decide it in theatres).”

One person wrote, “I guess he will never accept reality.” Jokes were also made about “Mel Gibson suddenly having heartache.” One irritated X user commented, “idhi brave heart entra babu, picha enti pichi pichi comparisons ki (How is this Braveheart, are you mad to make such a comparison?)”