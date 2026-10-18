Vijay Deverakonda says Ranabaali is India's massy Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds, Schindler's List
Rahul Sankrityan's period drama Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali released in theatres on October 16. The film, set in the 1800s, depicts the titular character fighting the British after his people starve from a famine caused by colonial rule. While promoting the film in Vijayawada after its release, Vijay compared it to English hits like Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds, and Schindler's List. The internet was confused by his statement.
Vijay Deverakonda calls Ranabaali India’s Braveheart
Addressing fans in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay spoke about Ranabaali and said, “When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler's List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up. When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor.”
He then claimed that Ranabaali was an Indian version of these films, stating, “Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler's List, and Inglourious Basterds. This is our history, our culture. It will take you to a whole new world for 2 hours and 50 minutes. This is my guarantee.”
Deep Dive
Vijay also stated that he will always remain proud of Ranabaali, “This is a film I am very proud of. I have a very short career; I’m a fairly new actor. This is my 14th film. Out of the 14 films I have made, Ranabaali is definitely in my top three. Not just today, even after ten years, Ranabaali will stay something I am proud of.”
The internet, however, was not having it, with one comment on X (formerly Twitter) reading, “peru peruki oka pedda cinema ni add chesi hype penchadam easy ra, screen meedha matter lenappudu ee comparision lu em cheyyavu, janaalu theatre lo ne decide chestaru. (It’s easy to hype it as a big film. But when there’s nothing to show on screen, such comparisons are a waste. The audience will decide it in theatres).”
One person wrote, “I guess he will never accept reality.” Jokes were also made about “Mel Gibson suddenly having heartache.” One irritated X user commented, “idhi brave heart entra babu, picha enti pichi pichi comparisons ki (How is this Braveheart, are you mad to make such a comparison?)”
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series. The film also stars Arnold Vosloo and Easwari Rao in key roles. Ranabaali has collected ₹16.55 crore net in India and grossed ₹26.65 crore worldwide in two days of its release. It received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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