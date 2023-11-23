Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star out of the Sankranthi race; film to hit screens later in 2024

When the makers of Parasuram Petla’s Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star released the film’s glimpse a month ago, it was all anyone could talk about. Vijay’s dialogue from the film, “Iron ee vanchala enti? (Should I bend an iron?)” became famous among fans, with his monologue lauded for challenging toxic masculinity. Fans were excited to see the film this Sankranthi. However, it looks like they will have to wait a little longer. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video)

Vijay and Mrunal in a still from Family Star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film’s release postponed

Family Star was supposed to hit screens on January 14, 2024 and clash with films like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav, Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man. However, sources state that the film has now dropped out of the Sankranthi race and will hit screens at a later date.

The reason

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While an official announcement is yet to be made, sources confirm that the film’s release has been postponed as shooting is yet to be wrapped up. The aim was to finish pending schedules by the end of the year. However, that doesn’t seem feasible now, says a source in the know. A schedule that was supposed to take place in the US was postponed and threw the schedule off loop due to visa issues. Given that post-production of the film is also yet to commence, the film will hit screens at a later date next year.

Expectations are high on the project

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parasuram and Vijay's lives changed post the release of Geetha Govindam in 2018. The former scored a much-deserved hit after films like Solo and Sarocharu. In fact, he even went on to make a film with Mahesh, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The latter warmed himself to the family audience by playing a boy-next-door. The audience also loved his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.