Vijay Deverakonda on marriage: 'Parents are in a hurry to have grandchildren'

Vijay Deverakonda has made fresh, interesting comments on marriage and said that he will tie the knot soon. Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Khushi is going to release on September 1 and as part of the promotions of this movie, Vijay was present as the chief guest for the final episode of Neethone Dance. Vijay is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda would prefer a hit with thumbs-down from critics: ‘What will I do with stars?’)

'Mom is asking for grandkids'

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in Kushi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay said that his parents are pressuring him to get married. He added that he has some conditions regarding marriage. Vijay says that his mother is asking him for grandchildren! Senior heroine Radha advises Vijay to give his parents the happiness they want. Vijay Deverakonda playfully replied that he is ensuring happiness for his parents by delaying his marriage, thereby eliciting a fun response from Radha.

Banter with Neethone Dance Team

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, during a conversation about marriage with everyone, Vijay Deverakonda humorously asked if there's anything wrong with getting everyone married first. With this statement, he engaged in light banter with anchor Sreemukhi during in a promo. The promos also featured humorous interactions between Natraj Master, Amardeep, and Vijay regarding marriage.

About Kushi

Neethone Dance is currently trending on YouTube. Vijay Devarakonda's Khushi is slated to release soon at the pan-Indian level. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in this movie. This movie is being directed by Shivanirvana and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay Deverakonda shared his experience of working with co-star Samantha and the director, Shiva. Vijay told ANI, "The entire process of shooting it will be one of my favourite memories forever. The two persons I spent the most time with, shared the most memories and highs and lows with, and developed the closest connections with were Shiva and Samantha. I'll always find it fun to reflect on how this movie was made."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The movie's trailer shows Aaradhya and Viplav, who take us on their romantic journey and build a relatable but lovely world of romance, at the centre of the narrative. The path has its ups and downs, challenges, as well as its bittersweet moments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10