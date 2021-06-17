Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, says Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to be part of it
telugu cinema

Vijay Deverakonda poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, says Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to be part of it

Vijay Deverakonda has posed for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar, joining celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Vijay Deverakonda has shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is the latest actor to get features on photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. The new edition also features Bollywood's top celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan.

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year. On Monday, he took to Instagram and introduced himself as the "beast boy" as he shared a black and white photo of himself in a raw and rugged look, riding a bike. He sported messy hair and was seen wearing a white vest with denims denim. Sharing the picture from the calendar photo shoot, he captioned it, "Your Beast Boy!"

The post received red heart and fire emoticons from fans. Many also complimented him on his good looks. Earlier this week, Bollywood actors like Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, and Vicky Kaushal had also shared pictures from their shoot with the photographer.

Vijay's confessed that he was very hesitant to reveal his look before the release of his movie Liger. “I was very hesitant initially because I didn’t want my look or my physique to be shown before the film’s release. But then I thought it’s okay because when I didn’t even know I wanted to be an actor, I saw Shah Rukh Khan sir on the calendar and I love his journey, coming from Delhi and being a nobody and becoming the king of Bollywood. I admire that man. So I thought this (photoshoot) is like a must-do, and today it’s done. So I feel really happy,” Vijay is heard saying in a video shared by Dabboo Ratnani on Instagram.

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares fresh-faced, post-workout selfie from London

Vijay Deverakonda last appeared on the big screen in 2020's World Famous Lover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay deverakonda dabboo ratnani calendar shah rukh khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Liger: Makers postpone teaser release of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday film due to Covid-19

UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:02 PM IST
telugu cinema

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna reunite for new television commercial, see video

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:47 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP