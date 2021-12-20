Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted dining together, fan compares rumoured couple to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
telugu cinema

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted dining together, fan compares rumoured couple to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted having dinner together at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have acted in 2 films together.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together on Sunday, leaving a Mumbai restaurant after dinner. As soon as the videos of them were shared on social media, fans started speculating if the rumoured couple are on their way to make it ‘official’. 

On Sunday night, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after what appears to be a dinner date. Sharing a video of the two actors exiting the eatery, a paparazzo account described them as “rumoured couple."

Many fans reacted to the video in the comments section. One person compared Vijay and Rashmika to Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kaoor, who have been dating for a few years now. The person commented, “OMG! Crushmita and Lovekonda. This South Jodi can fail Alia and Ranbir.” Another one said, “Best jodi ever.” While one asked, “Official kar diya kya? (Have they made it official?)”

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika and Vijay have previously starred in Dear Comrade in 2019 and in Geetha Govindam in 2018.

In an interview with Firstpost, when Rashmika was asked to compare her films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade since Vijay is her co-star in both of them, she said, “I can’t compare both these films. Because in Geetha Govindam, my character controls Vijay as the script demanded it, whereas Dear Comrade will be an emotional roller-coaster. Vijay and I are glad that we acted together in two films that are completely in contrast."

Read More: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda wanted to become a singer? More interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy star

Vijay and Rashmika are both gearing up to step into Bollywood with new films. Vijay will be seen romancing actor Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Liger. Rashmika will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, a spy thriller written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rashmika mandanna vijay devarakonda alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP