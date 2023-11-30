Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event. Mrunal Thakur looks surprised, fans are mad

A recent pre-release event of Hi Nanna held in Visakhapatnam had more surprises than one in store for fans. While Nani and Mrunal’s fans were over the moon to hear interesting tidbits about the film and even about their personal lives, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans were left seething. They took to social media to question the film’s team and anchor Suma for dragging their favourite stars into something that had nothing to do with them. (Also Read: Hi Nanna trailer released: This Nani and Mrunal Thakur drama seems like a heartwarming watch)

What transpired

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's vacation pictures shown at Hi Nanna event

At the event anchor Suma whipped up fans into a frenzy and suddenly, throwback pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, showed up on-screen. She pretended to ask the organisers who decided to show these pictures while Mrunal looked surprised and Nani smiled. When Suma sees a photographer near her, she jokingly asks him if he’s the one who clicked their pictures in Bali. She also asked him if he can click such pictures without understanding the concept of privacy.

Fans call out the team

Fans have reacted to the same on social media, calling it a ‘cheap promotional stunt.’ One user wrote on X, “What a promotional stunt by Team #HiNanna defaming other actors. Shameless @VyraEnts. And these actors should have some common sense, they just laughing. And Suma is one of the worst Anchors.”

Another believed it’s not okay to bring up someone’s personal lives at an event, just to bring in box office collections. They wrote, “Cheap promotional stunts from HiNanna Team. Fans emo hero ni Personal ga Tag chesi Abuse cheyadam. Hero emo Ma #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna personal life ni Events lo use cheyadam. Endhuku ra babu e cheap stunts collections ravali ante ma hero personal life lagadam. (Nani’s fans tag Vijay Deverakonda and abuse him everyday while he uses his personal life to promote his films. Why pull off such cheap stunts just to make money?)”

Celebs yet to react

Nani, Mrunal, Vijay or Rashmika are yet to react to the clip that’s making rounds on social media. It’s unknown if the organisers or the film’s team took Vijay and Rashmika’s permission before using their pictures.

