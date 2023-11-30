Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains Rashmika Mandanna's viral Animal scene: ‘It will make more sense when…’

Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the scene from Animal which is widely being discussed online.

Ever since the trailer of the new film Animal released, lead Ranbir Kapoor's violent act has been talk of the town. Paired opposite him, Rashmika Mandanna also found her share of the fame with one of her dialogues going viral for the way she spoke. Director-writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now said that he knew the particular scene would receive viral response. In a new interview with India Today, the filmmaker explained the scene and reveals why Rashmika spoke with clenched teeth in it. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose the title Animal for their film)

"Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to speak in a particular way because it is a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

In the particular scene, Rashmika, with her teeth clenched tightly, told Ranbir, "I really wish he had died that day." Many internet users claimed the dialogue delivery was unclear.

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said during a promotional event that his character behaves out of instinct in the film. Talking about the title of the movie, Ranbir had told ANI, “Once you see the film, you will understand. I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought.”

Direted and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir and Rashmika alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. While Anil is Ranbir's father, Rashmika has been paired opposite the young actor. Bobby plays the antagonist in the movie. All set to release on December 1, the film can be seen in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Animal is also set for a box office clash with Meghna Gulzar's latest movie - Sam Bahadur. Based on war hero Sam Manekshaw, the film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife.

