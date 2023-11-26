Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose the title Animal for their film. Here's what he said

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled Animal. During a promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir explained that animals behave 'out of instinct' and 'not out of thought'. (Also Read | Here are 10 things to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's Animal: From cast, plot to the titular character) Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his upcoming film Animal.(PTI)

Ranbir on why film is called Animal

Ranbir said, “Once you see the film, you will understand. I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought.”

He added, "So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will release in five languages--Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Animal trailer

Recently, the team of Animal unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The three-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Ranbir on his Animal character

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of Animal, Ranbir quipped about the film's long duration and the theme of the bond between a father and son. He had said, “This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham.”

He had also said, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main jaake is inssan ki tarah act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti (Had I acted like this person my wife would have beaten me)."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place