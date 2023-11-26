Here are 10 things to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's Animal: From cast, plot to the titular character

The team of Animal is awaiting the release of the film. The trailer of the action thriller was unveiled recently. At the trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor described the film as the ‘adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. (Also Read | Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film already earns ₹3.4 cr) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal trailer.

1) Animal cast

The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in leading roles.

2) Animal release date

Animal will release in theatres on Friday (December 1) in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

3) Animal plot

The film's 3-minute-32-second long trailer was released earlier this week. It showed Ranbir's character turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. His character is also protective and obsessive about the love of his father, played by Anil Kapoor. He threatened everybody who came in the way of his love for his father. Rashmika Mandanna is Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film. He made a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

4) What Ranbir said about his character

Ranbir, as quoted by news agency ANI, revealed during a media interaction that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot wrapped up. He had said, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main jaake is inssan ki tarah act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti (Had I acted like this character then my wife would have beaten me up)."

5) About Sandeep

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, has so far directed two films in his career – Arjun Reddy (Telugu, 2017) and Kabir Singh (Hindi, 2019). The characters of Arjun and Kabir received criticism. Sandeep courted trouble for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and domestic violence. Vijay Deverakonda featured in Arjun Reddy while Shahid Kapoor starred in the remake, Kabir Singh.

6) What Sandeep said about Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh

Recently, speaking at the event, he had said that nothing has changed for him post the controversy. "I didn't change anything. Preeti (Kiara Advani) was a very important character in Kabir Singh and Geetanjali is more important than that in Animal. (All that debate) it made no difference to me," Sandeep had said.

7) Rashmika defended Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy

During the same event, Rashmika Mandanna backed Sandeep. "When I watched Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy, I didn't think they were violent films. They were high in intensity. The same is with Animal, where you see a little bit of violence. The film is also high in emotions. Sandeep, as a director, is an unapologetic real. People sugarcoat things for the screen, he doesn't do that. It's so amazing because nobody else does that in cinema. He is a very smart director. Why the so much anticipation for the film is only because we are living people's lives which is so real to the core and we are nothing to lie about those characters," she had said.

8) How Ranbir's wife, mother reacted to the film's trailer

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted the trailer. She wrote, "Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. Animal: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves." Neetu Kapoor also shared the video and wrote, "Goosebumps."

9) Animal advance booking

T-Series, the production house of Animal, opened the advance booking of the film on Saturday. "#Animal Advance bookings open now," T-Series posted on X. As per Sacnilk, Animal has already earned ₹3.4 crore as advance ticket sales, hours after the advance booking for the film started.

10) More about Animal

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Animal will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur.

