Vijay Deverakonda reacts to being called arrogant for putting feet on table during press event

Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the criticism that has come his way for sitting in a too-casual manner during a recent press event for Liger, his upcoming movie. Pictures and videos from the event show Vijay in a white shirt and black pants-jacket, with his feet up on a table as he spoke with the media. Co-star Ananya Panday is also seen with him. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda on wearing chappals for Liger promotions: ‘Makes life easier’)

Some members of the media were upset at Vijay's ‘arrogant behaviour’ and shared their opinion on social media. However, one news video from TV5 showed the anchor explain how Vijay was just to make a journalist comfortable by sitting so casually. The journalist asked Vijay if now that he is a Bollywood star, he would speak with the media with the same comfort. To make him feel comfortable, Vijay said you could stretch your legs and talk to me freely. He put his legs on the table and everyone on the room burst out laughing.

Vijay's tweet.

Reposting the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back - but we fight back:) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - the love of people and God will protect you.”

Both Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film Liger which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to Covid-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, and Aafat, which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from Liger, Vijay will be also seen in a multi-lingual film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

