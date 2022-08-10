Vijay Deverakonda on wearing chappals for Liger promotions: ‘Makes life easier’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who’s busy travelling to different parts of the country promoting his upcoming film Liger, is seen wearing chappals at almost every promotional event. His look has caught the attention of many, including Ranveer Singh who even joked about it at a trailer launch event. Vijay has now revealed why he wears chappals. He said it makes life easier for him. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him:

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay, who is paired with Ananya Panday in the film. He plays a mixed-martial arts boxer with a stutter. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh.

As per a report on ETimes, Vijay has said that wearing chappals makes life easier for him as he doesn’t have to look for shoes to match with his outfits. He said, “I know it's a blockbuster (Liger) with chappals and cross legs...I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier...So, I just do what I feel like."

Vijay recently made his debut on the talk show, Koffee with Karan 7. He was joined by his Liger co-star Ananya. Talking about Ananya, he said: “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

For Liger, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well.

