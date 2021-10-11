Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Deverakonda's family travels in private jet for the first time, his scared mom prays. Watch
telugu cinema

Vijay Deverakonda’s family travels in private jet for the first time, his scared mom prays. Watch

Vijay Deverakonda posted a video of his family taking a private jet for the first time. They were all flying to Tirupati.
Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of his family flying in a private jet.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:49 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of his family flying in a private jet for the first time. They were travelling to Tirupati. The clip was shot and edited by his younger brother, actor Anand Deverakonda.

“When big bro is a star, family flies private. Cutest mummy is scared. Already praying!” the text on the screen read. It was accompanied by visuals of Vijay and Anand’s mother looking nervous. Their father was busy reading the newspaper.

Vijay was busy on his phone and Anand teased him about it. “Vijay and working never stops!” the text on screen read. It turned out he was working on promotional material for Anand’s upcoming film, Pushpaka Vimanam.

“Travel diary of the Deverakondas - Shot and edited by Little brother @ananddeverakonda,” Vijay wrote in his Instagram post. Fans showered love. “Your mom’s innocence is so heartwarming baby, felt so nice watching your travel diary to Tirumala, so happy for owning that private jet, you look super adorable,” one commented. Another called it ‘priceless’, while a third wrote, “Dear rowdy, one more milestone and also brilliant promotion for #pushpakavimanam.”

Vijay will be seen next in Liger, which marks his pan-India debut. He plays a boxer in the film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which also stars actors Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur. Former boxer Mike Tyson will also feature in it.

Also see | Vijay Deverakonda on rumours of 200 crore offer for Liger OTT release: ‘I’ll do more in the theatres’

In June, there were reports that the producers of Liger were offered 200 crore for the direct-to-digital release of the film and its satellite rights. Reacting to the news, Vijay said that the amount mentioned is ‘too little’ and promised that the box office collection of the film will be ‘more’.

Liger will be out in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The new release date is yet to be announced.

vijay deverakonda
