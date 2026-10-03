Vijay Deverakonda slams AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, calls for strict action: ‘Digital equivalent of sexual assault’

A morphed, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle has been circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) for the last few days. It features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film Devara, which was released in 2024. On Saturday, Jr NTR strongly reacted to the issue and condemned the misuse of AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible.

What Vijay Deverakonda said

Vijay Deverakonda has backed Jr NTR's statement on the AI-morphed video.

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Now, actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the issue and supported Jr NTR. Reposting Jr NTR's statement on his X, Vijay wrote: “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go.”

“When did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding his statement, he noted, "This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding his statement, he noted, "This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. {{/usCountry}}

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And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support."

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Earlier, Jr NTR wrote in a statement, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

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He added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.

Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.

This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

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The song was released in 2024. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song, which is named Chuttamalle in Telugu, Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam. Bosco Martis choreographed the number with vocals by Shilpa Rao. The 3 minutes 44 seconds long melody sees Janhvi dressed traditionally, while Jr NTR is in more contemporary clothing. It sees them romance on a beach, with Janhvi’s character Thangam singing about just how much she has fallen for Jr NTR’s character.

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Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Ranabaali, which stars him alongside Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to hit screens on October 16.