Viswam: Gopichand plays an assassin in his next with Sreenu Vaitla. Watch

The title and first glimpse of actor Gopichand and director Sreenu Vaitla's next film was released on Thursday, on the occasion of Eid. Titled Viswam, 'the first strike' released by the makers gives a glimpse of the film's story apart from the titular character.

Viswam glimpse

The video opens with wedding celebrations taking place in Himachal Pradesh, with the bride and groom celebrating with their loved ones as musicians play various instruments, a priest chants mantras, and chefs whip up a delicious feast. Soon, Gopichand enters wearing a hoodie, carrying a guitar case on his shoulder. He whips up a machine gun from it.

Surprisingly, he starts shooting at the wedding party, killing the priest, bride, groom and the rest of the attendees. He serves himself some food and says, “Daane daane pe likha, khaane wala ka naam…ispe likha mera naam. (The name of the person meant to eat it is written on every grain, this one has my name on it)."

Fans were surprised to see Gopichand play a grey character. One of them joked, “Biriyani kavalante adigithe pedathatu gaa andarini champesi thenaalaa. (They would’ve given you biryani had you asked; you didn’t need to kill them.) Another noted that both the actor and the director needed a hit, writing, “Both Gopichand & Sreenu are suffering with Disasters. May they get a break with this movie. (sic)”

About Viswam

Viswam is directed by Sreenu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios. KV Guhan is the film’s cinematographer, while Chaitan Bharadwaj composes the film’s music. Gopi Mohan, who had previously worked with Sreenu, penned the screenplay. Amar Reddy Kudumula is the editor, while Kiran Manne is the art director. Interestingly, the makers haven’t revealed the rest of the cast yet. The film will be released in theatres later this year.

